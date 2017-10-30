The Texas Tech University School of Music will host a concert featuring the Symphonic Band at 7:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 30) in Hemmle Recital Hall. Assistant director of bands Eric Allen and graduate conductor Ray Velasquez will conduct the performance.

The first stop on this traveling program of vivid imagery is the Bayreuth Festspielhaus as the band leads off with a wind transcription of the Prelude to the first act of Richard Wagner’s comedic opera “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg.”

The Aruna Quartet from the TTU saxophone studio will be featured for a rendition of Brazilian film score composer Marcelo Zarvos’s “Memory” from his “Nepomuk’s Dances,” originally for string quartet. The quartet consists of William Pyle, Tony Guzman, Ryan Hill, and Andrew Schoen.

Verne Reynolds’ imaginative chamber wind settings of some of Franz Schubert’s piano music will take the audience from Bayreuth now to Vienna as graduate conducting student Velasquez directs two movements of Reynolds’ “Little Symphony for Winds” for a small group of players.

The full band will return with Michael Markowski’s “City Trees,” which relates the hardiness of trees growing in an urban environment to the courage that it takes to embrace new ideas and to develop a broader relationship with the world.

Finally, celebrated wind band composer Dan Welcher’s “Zion” combines the cathartic harmonies of early American “Sacred Harp” singing with his personal impressions of visiting the magnificent canyons of Zion National Park in Utah.

The concert is free and open to the public.