TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Turning Good Teaching on Its Head: A Thought Experiment
There are some traditional ways and indicators of what we think of as award winning teaching. Is there anything to be learned by taking the opposite of those? The talk focuses on two examples and argues that there can be some important lessons about what is good instruction and how we might reevaluate, at least in part, how and to whom we teach.

Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu
Posted:
11/7/2017

Originator:
Esther Saldivar

Email:
esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2018

Location:
TLPDC Room 153

Categories