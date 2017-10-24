Raider Red Meats and Green Mountain Grills will be hosting a Holiday Cooking Class on December 9th from 1pm to 4pm. This class will be $75/person. With this class we hope that you will pick up some great cooking tips as well as recipes to showcase for the upcoming Holiday Season. Some of the recipes you can be looking forward to include Prime Rib, Pork Loin, Leg of Lamb as well as some signature sides! If you would like more information about this class please contact Ashley Kanaman at ashley.kanaman@ttu.edu