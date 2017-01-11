TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Copyright and Fair Use for PowerPoint Presentations
Limited-edition signature workshops are going to be held titled: "Copyright and Fair Use for PowerPoint Presentations."
These workshops will occur on November 1 and 8 between 12-12:50 PM. For a brief description please visit the website and look up the CTC Signature Workshop calendar. Click here.
Posted:
10/24/2017

Originator:
Karen Preiss

Email:
karen.preiss@ttu.edu

Department:
Media and Communication

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2017

Location:
CTC College of Media & Communication, 9th Floor, Room 905

