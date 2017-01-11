|
Limited-edition signature workshops are going to be held titled: "Copyright and Fair Use for PowerPoint Presentations."
These workshops will occur on November 1 and 8 between 12-12:50 PM. For a brief description please visit the website and look up the CTC Signature Workshop calendar. Click here.
|Posted:
10/24/2017
Originator:
Karen Preiss
Email:
karen.preiss@ttu.edu
Department:
Media and Communication
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2017
Location:
CTC College of Media & Communication, 9th Floor, Room 905
