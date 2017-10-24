What is the MILE Program?

MILE participants will enhance their leadership and professional skills through enrollment in three academic courses focused on individual, service, and community leadership, as well as a professional internship experience.

The three-semester MILE Program will include:

· On- and off-campus workshops and networking opportunities.

· Field tours on the South Plains and High Plains of Texas to learn about the issues and policies affecting local, state, and national agriculture.

· Trips to Austin and Washington, D.C. to meet with government representatives about agriculture and public policy.

· A leadership certificate to equip students with a competitive edge when preparing for career opportunities after graduation.

Who can apply?

Each three-semester MILE cohort will be comprised of 14 undergraduate students representing the six CASNR academic departments. Students who are eligible must have no less than 30 and no more than 60 graded degree applicable credit hours completed at a postsecondary institution. Interested CASNR students will be required to complete a competitive application process in order to be considered for acceptance into the program. For more information about the MILE Program, course enrollment, eligibility, and the application process, please visit www.casnr.ttu.edu/MILE.