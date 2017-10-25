This year's deadline for the poetry award is November 7. The winner will be decided before the end of the fall semester by a panel of three Texas Tech professors. This year there will be two runners-up prizes given in the amount of $200 each. Please submit ONLY one poem with name, major, email, and phone number on the BACK of the poem (no name on the front). Also please submit on a separate sheet of paper a brief paragraph stating why you are applying for this award.





Deliver in person or via campus mail both the poem and the paragraph to:





Dr. John Poch

English Department

Room 212

Mail Stop 3091