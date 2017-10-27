



I hope this TechAnnounce finds you well. My name is Kelsey Jackson and I work in the Student Union & Activities Department. Every year, our department hosts Tech Can Share – a campus wide food drive that benefits the South Plains Food Bank and is Texas Tech’s contribution to the annual U Can Share Food Drive. This food drive is something I always look forward to each year and seeing how many non-perishable goods our campus can come together and donate. Last year, Tech Can Share raised and donated 1,276 pounds of food.



Information to know about the 2017 Tech Can Share Food Drive



• The drive runs October 30 – November 30, 2017

• You can donate online at: yougivegoods.com/tcs2017 or drop off goods at the Student Activities Office in SUB 020, just make sure to fill out the donation log.

• All the goods collected will be donated to the South Plains Food Bank as Texas Tech’s contribution to the U Can Share Drive.

• If you need collection boxes for your department, you can request those through our online form on OrgSync:

• Find a list of the most needed items at



Donate & Compete!



To celebrate the 35th year of the U Can Share Food Drive, we are hosting some friendly competition and a chance for your department/office to get a special shout out on our social media platforms, our website, and through a display that is set up in the Student Union Building. Based on the number of items your department or yourself donates, you will move up through these levels and be recognized as a donor to the Tech Can Share Food Drive. The 3 levels are:



• Gun’s Up Donor – donates at least 35lbs or individual non-perishable goods

• Double T Donor – donates at least 135lbs or individual non-perishable goods

• Masked Rider Donor – donates at least 350lbs or individual non-perishable goods



But, the competition does not end there! At the end of the month long drive, the department or individual that donates the most non-perishable goods will be forever recognized on our Tech Can Share plaque and an opportunity to be featured on KCBD on Thursday, December 7th.



Thank you in advance for your contribution to the 2017 Tech Can Share Food Drive.



If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact myself at 806-834-1355 or via email at



10/27/2017



Originator:

Kelsey M Jackson



Email:

kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





