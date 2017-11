As a followup to the group book reading of "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" by Rebecca Skloot, Texas Tech Libraries and the Lubbock Public Library will show the movie of the same name starring Oprah Winfrey.





The movie will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Groves Public Library, 5520 19th St.





The event is free and refreshments will be served.