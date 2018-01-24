ABSTRACT SUBMISSION IS OPEN FOR ONE MORE DAY!



The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) at Texas Tech University invites undergraduate students to submit an abstract to the 2018 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference taking place on March 27 – 28, 2018.

The deadline for submission is 11:59 p.m. on January 25, 2018.



Abstracts should:

• Be 250 words or less

• State, in clear terms, the central research question and the purpose of the research

• Provide a brief discussion of the research methodology

• State conclusions, either final or anticipated

• Be well organized

• Be reviewed by a faculty mentor for editing and verification before submission:

PLEASE NOTE: Faculty Mentor support will be confirmed through a validation process. Abstracts that do not receive a faculty mentor endorsement will not be accepted.



General conference information: www.calue.ttu.edu/ConferenceHome/index.php



Abstract submission guidelines and form : www.calue.ttu.edu/ConferenceHome/subreqs.php







Questions? Please contact:

TTU Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement

calue@ttu.edu

806.742.1095

