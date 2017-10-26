The Lubbock Society of the Archaeological Institute of America is proud to host this Joukowsky Lecture by Floyd McCoy, Professor of Geology, Geophysics, and Oceanography at the University of Hawaii. Professor McCoy will discuss how a vibrant maritime culture, in close communication with the Minoans on Crete, was vaporized in a several-day volcanic explosion with ash fall, pyroclastic flows and surges, earthquakes, multiple tsunami, and possibly resulting climate change. These effects were felt throughout the eastern Mediterranean region and as far north as the Black Sea. Residues of the Cycladic culture – cities (Akrotiri), farmsteads, landscape, soils, household goods, and more – are preserved today on Santorini beneath a thick blanket of volcanic material that provides stunning documentation of a thriving society 3600 years ago.





For more on the AIA, see: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/aia/