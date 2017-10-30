TTU HomeTechAnnounce

CANOEING IN BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK
Trip Dates: November 21st-26th
This is an expedition style canoeing trip through Boquillas Canyon in Big Bend. The trip cost is $175 which includes food, transportation, and gear needed to canoe and camp. You will spend 3 1/2 days on the river and canoe about 34 miles. There may even be time to do some side hikes through incredible side canyons. This is a Texas gem and the area is gorgeous.    

To sign up come to the Outdoor Pursuits Center located just outside the north entrance of the rec center, you won't regret it! 
