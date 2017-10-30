Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi is now accepting applications for the 2018 Dr. Comfort Awotwi Pratt Endowed Study Abroad Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to Sigma Delta Pi members to fund their study abroad experience in Spain or Latin America. Applications will be reviewed by the Sigma Delta Pi Scholarship Committee, who will determine how many scholarships will be awarded and the amount of money to be awarded.

Information about the scholarship and the application form may be found at

Questions may be directed to Gayle Jeffers at