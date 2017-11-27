The Student Telecounseling Program is accepting applications from Texas Tech undergraduate students that can assist the Office of Undergraduate Admissions in recruiting freshmen and transfer students. The program consists of a group of current students that call and email prospective students. The Student Telecounseling staff is trained on sharing their experiences as a Texas Tech student and answering questions concerning the University and the Lubbock community.



Details:

-Staff is required to work 12-20 hours a week

-Program operates on Sundays 11-3 & 3-7 p.m and Monday-Thursday 5-9 p.m.

-Set your own schedule

-Off most holidays

-Gain valuable experience

***Applications Due December 1st!



If you are interested in applying or learning more about the Student Telecounseling Program, please visit the following page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php