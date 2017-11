Jan 14th-20th for a series of FUN and FREE events just for students to welcome you back onto campus for the spring semester! Visit our website for more information and the schedule: www.raiderwelcome.ttu.edu Mark your calendars forfor a series of FUN and FREE events just for students to welcome you back onto campus for the spring semester! Visit our website for more information and the schedule: www.raiderwelcome.ttu.edu

Posted:

11/27/2017



Originator:

Alexis Tiefa



Email:

alexis.tiefa@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





