Rawls Ambassador Application

Students,

 

I would like to invite each of you to apply to become a Rawls College of Business Ambassador. As a student here at the Rawls, it is important to get involved in organizations, and we believe that this organization provides the most hands-on leadership experience available.

 

Info:

The Rawls Ambassadors is a group of 30-35 students who work a variety of events for the Dean and other faculty members. These events include VIP tours for prospective students and donors, Rawls Suite at the Jones AT&T stadium, and Diversity Symposiums hosted by industry leaders.

 

Requirements:

·      3.25 TTU GPA

·      At least 2 semesters remaining at RCOBA

 

Dates:

·      Application Due- Monday, October 30th, 5:00pm

·      Information Session- Monday, October 30th, 5:30pm

o   BA Room 105

·      First Round Interviews- Sunday, November 5th

·      Final Round Interviews (Invitation only)- Wednesday, November 8th

 

 

Apply online at: Bit.do/Rawlsambassadors

 

 

Thanks and we look forward to having you!
Posted:
10/27/2017

Originator:
Logan Dorsett

Email:
logan.dorsett@ttu.edu

Department: N/A
N/A


