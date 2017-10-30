Students,

I would like to invite each of you to apply to become a Rawls College of Business Ambassador. As a student here at the Rawls, it is important to get involved in organizations, and we believe that this organization provides the most hands-on leadership experience available.

Info:

The Rawls Ambassadors is a group of 30-35 students who work a variety of events for the Dean and other faculty members. These events include VIP tours for prospective students and donors, Rawls Suite at the Jones AT&T stadium, and Diversity Symposiums hosted by industry leaders.

Requirements:

· 3.25 TTU GPA

· At least 2 semesters remaining at RCOBA

Dates:

· Application Due- Monday, October 30th, 5:00pm

· Information Session- Monday, October 30th, 5:30pm

o BA Room 105

· First Round Interviews- Sunday, November 5th

· Final Round Interviews (Invitation only)- Wednesday, November 8th

Apply online at: Bit.do/Rawlsambassadors

Thanks and we look forward to having you!