RISE, The Office of the President, and TTU Athletics are hosting One Love: Team Training for TTU students who are interested in combating relationship violence and domestic abuse. One Love: Team Training provides TTU students with a unique leadership opportunity to learn more about relationship violence and become a leader among their peers in combating relationship violence at Texas Tech. To learn more about the One Love Foundation, visit their website (https://www.joinonelove.org/). Please help us recruit students in your communities or organizations who may be interested in being trained to help their peers learn more about the early warning signs of abuse. Feel free to forward this email, the attached flyer, and my contact information (Brittany.Todd@ttu.edu) to any TTU student who may be interested and say tuned for more information regarding One Love Week at TTU November 6-10, 2017. Posted:

10/27/2017



Joseph Pfund



Email: joseph.s.pfund@ttu.edu



Department: Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 10/30/2017



Drane Hall, 249



