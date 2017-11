From Creative Writing to Technical Communication, Literature to Linguistics, we have a degree program for you! Join English faculty for an informal, informative, & engaging discussion about our programs. Refreshments served! Wednesday, November 1, 4:30 – 5:30 pm in the Atrium (2nd floor of the English Department across from Room 211).

Questions? Contact Dr. Julie Nelson Couch, Associate Professor of Literature (julie.couch@ttu.edu); Dr. Jacqueline Kolosov, Professor and Director of Creative Writing (jacqueline.kolosov@ttu.edu), or Dr. Greg Wilson, Director of Graduate Studies for Technical Communication and Rhetoric (greg.wilson@ttu.edu )

Deadline for Fall 2018 Graduate Admission is January 8, 2018.