This installment of the Sexism | Cinema series will focus on The Fits. This award-winning film showcases 11 year old tomboy Toni, who while training at the gym becomes entranced with a dance troupe. As she struggles to fit in she finds herself caught up in danger as the group begins to suffer from fainting spells and other violent fits.



A discussion led by Genevieve Durham DeCesaro follows the film. Professor Durham DeCesaro serves as Associate Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of Dance in the School of Theatre and Dance at Texas Tech University. Professor Durham DeCesaro's current research agenda focuses on transdisciplinary collaboration. She and her research partner, Elizabeth Sharp, are engaged in work that re-presents, using kinesthetic analysis and performance, data on women's relational lives.



Admission is $5 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo prior to the film or in advance online at https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-cinema-the-fits.We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



September 6, 2017: Thelma & Louise

October 4, 2017: It Follows

November 8, 2017: The Fits

December 6, 2017: Saving Face



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact dana.weiser@ttu.edu



Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and TTU RISE.