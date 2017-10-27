



We have some other wonderful incentives at the various pledge levels. Please choose one that is appropriate for you.



Amount of Donation & Thank You Gifts Available:



$30 KTTZ FM 89.1 30th Anniversary Poster - Limited Edition



$89 KTTZ FM 89.1 30th Anniversary Coffee Mug



$89 KTTZ FM 89.1 T-Shirt



$89 Aaron Copland: The Copland Collection - 3 CD Set



$89 Callings: The Purpose and Passion of Work - 2 CD Set



$89 Fresh Air: Faith, Reason and Doubt - 3 CD Set



$89 A Life in Comedy: An Evening of Garrison Keillor - 2 CD Set



$89 Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me: Famous People Who Returned Our Calls – CD



$100 KTTZ FM 89.1 Poster, Mug & T-shirt Combo



$100 101 Film Classics - 6 CD Set$100111 Years of Deutsche Grammophon - 6 CD Set



$150 A Witness to History: George H. Mahon, West Texas Congressman - Book



DONATE HERE

or contact us at (806)742-2209 and donate over the phone This is one of two times during the year when we ask you to make a tax-deductible investment in the radio programming that you expect from us. Long form news and music is possible on FM 89.1 thanks to your financial contributions.We have some other wonderful incentives at the various pledge levels. Please choose one that is appropriate for you.Amount of Donation & Thank You Gifts Available:$30 KTTZ FM 89.1 30th Anniversary Poster - Limited Edition$89 KTTZ FM 89.1 30th Anniversary Coffee Mug$89 KTTZ FM 89.1 T-Shirt$89 Aaron Copland: The Copland Collection - 3 CD Set$89 Callings: The Purpose and Passion of Work - 2 CD Set$89 Fresh Air: Faith, Reason and Doubt - 3 CD Set$89 A Life in Comedy: An Evening of Garrison Keillor - 2 CD Set$89 Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me: Famous People Who Returned Our Calls – CD$100 KTTZ FM 89.1 Poster, Mug & T-shirt Combo$100 101 Film Classics - 6 CD Set$100111 Years of Deutsche Grammophon - 6 CD Set$150 A Witness to History: George H. Mahon, West Texas Congressman - Bookor contact us at (806)742-2209 and donate over the phone Posted:

10/27/2017



Originator:

Rebekah Ivey



Email:

becky.ivey@ttu.edu



Department:

KTTZ Television Station





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental Events

