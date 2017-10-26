We are making some changes at the Campus Recycling Center. We will no longer be using the blue dumpsters for cardboard. There is a gray roll off with Cardboard Only signs on it. We ask that all cardboard be broken down and placed in the roll off rather than the blue dumpsters. This is a temporary change, but as long as there is a roll off marked cardboard please use it for cardboard.

Also, we do not require sorting of recycling, but we do ask all paper be bagged separate from plastic, aluminum, etc. This will prevent the paper from being contaminated and thrown away. All bags need to be tied tightly, so they do not open when thrown into the red roll off.

If there are any questions about the recycling center please email housing.gogreen@ttu.edu. Thank you for recycling.