TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Apple Educational Event on November 6, 2pm—4pm

The TTU IT Division welcomes our strategic partner, Apple, to campus on Monday, November 6, 2pm—4pm, for an educational session. Apple will brief the campus community on the following topics:


· New features for iOS, tvOS, and Classroom

· Roadmap and Briefing on macOS

· Overview of Apple School Manager

· Discussion and Future Directions


Apple will provide light refreshments, so please RSVP by November 3 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Monday, November 6

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: TTU Education Building, Room 001

RSVP by November 3 to itevents@ttu.edu

Posted:
10/27/2017

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/6/2017

Location:
TTU Education Building, Basement Room 001

Categories