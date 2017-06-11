The TTU IT Division welcomes our strategic partner, Apple, to campus on Monday, November 6, 2pm—4pm, for an educational session. Apple will brief the campus community on the following topics:





· New features for iOS, tvOS, and Classroom



· Roadmap and Briefing on macOS



· Overview of Apple School Manager



· Discussion and Future Directions





Apple will provide light refreshments, so please RSVP by November 3 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.



Event Details Date: Monday, November 6 Time: 2pm—4pm Location: TTU Education Building, Room 001 RSVP by November 3 to itevents@ttu.edu Posted:

10/27/2017



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 11/6/2017



Location:

TTU Education Building, Basement Room 001



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

IT Announcements

