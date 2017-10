The TTU IT Division welcomes our strategic partner, Apple, to campus on Monday, November 6, 2pm—4pm, for an educational session. Apple will brief the campus community on the following topics:





· New features for iOS, tvOS, and Classroom



· Roadmap and Briefing on macOS



· Overview of Apple School Manager



· Discussion and Future Directions





Apple will provide light refreshments, so please RSVP by November 3 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.





Event Details

Date: Monday, November 6

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: TTU Education Building, Room 001

RSVP by November 3 to itevents@ttu.edu