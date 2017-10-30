Join Skyviews Restaurant and the Hospitality and Retail Management department for a nostalgic night featuring food from local restaurants and chefs.



Silent Auction items will include items that range from gift cards to event tickets, including great items for men and women.



Funds raised by the Silent Auction will be used to support student programs in the Hospitality and Retail Management department at Texas Tech University.



Tickets are $50 each. Price includes food and wine.

• Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

• End Time: 9:00 p.m.

• Event Date: November 16th, 2017

• Location: Skyviews, 1901 University Avenue Suite 600, Texas Tech Plaza, Lubbock, TX 79410



**For more information, go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/events.php

