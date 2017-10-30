Monday

Brisket Enchiladas & Beef or Chicken Tacos

Soup: Green Chili Stew

Carving Station – Flank Steak

Tuesday

Chimichurri Flank Steak & Blackened Salmon

Soup: Chicken Tortilla

Carving Station – Cuban Spiced Pork

Wednesday

Bruschetta Chicken and Beef Lasagna

Soup: Tomato Basil

Carving Station - Roasted Turkey Thursday

Brisket and Fried Chicken

Soup: Italian Wedding

Carving Station – Roast Beef

Friday

Chicken Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos

Soup: Pozole

Carving Station – Flank Steak & Grilled Chicken ***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!

Please join us!!

Posted:

10/30/2017



Originator:

Kylie Wright



Email:

kylie.wright@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





