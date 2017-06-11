Do you have old files taking up space in your office? Securely dispose of your documents at no cost to your department or area. The TTU Office of the CIO, in partnership with the TTU Operations Division, invites the University community to participate in a campus-wide shredding initiative November 13—17, 2017.

To schedule and prepare for a pick-up at your location:

1. Fill out the ‘Shred Week Registration’ form: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/services/redraidershred/Shredweek/shredweekform.php

2. A Red Raider Shred representative will contact you to schedule a time for pick up

3. Remove all binders, metal fasteners (excluding staples), CDs, and hard drives. Then place all documents you need shredded in a sturdy, lidded box. For questions or concerns, please contact Andrew Jaco at andrew.jaco@ttu.edu

4. For hard drive and CD shredding, the Red Raider Shred representative will be able to assist you with instructions.

A big Red Raider thank you to the Operations Division for collaborating with us, and co-sponsoring this valuable service to the TTU community. For more information and service details, call Red Raider Shred at (806) 742-8327 (TEAR).