TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Intramural Dodgeball at Altitude Trampoline Park

Register your team for the Intramural Dodgeball Tournament NOW thru February 13th in the Intramural Office, Room 203 in the Rec Center during business hours.

Tournament Info:

  • Location - Altitude Trampoline Park  (4525 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 1100)
  • Dates - February 15, 22, and March 1
  • Cost - $50/team (includes tournament entry fee; team members entry into the park each night of play; pizza and drinks)
  • 10 person teams

Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203 during business hours.
Posted:
2/5/2018

Originator:
Brett Jackson

Email:
brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu

Department:
Recreational Sports


Categories