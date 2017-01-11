TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join the RRO 2018 Crew!
Are you a proud Red Raider and are wanting to make an impact on the upcoming freshman class? Come to a RRO Crew Information Session! The sessions for the fall are: 

Monday, November 13th @ 3:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room) 
Monday, November 13th @ 5:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room) 
Tuesday, November 14th @ 12:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room) 
Wednesday, November 15th @ 2:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room) 
Thursday, November 16th @ 3:30 pm (SUB Traditions Room) 

For more information on the application process, please check out our website! 

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/redraiderorientation/
Posted:
11/1/2017

Originator:
Rustyroger David

Email:
rusty.david@ttu.edu

Department:
Red Raider Orientation


