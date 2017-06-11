Are you a proud Red Raider and are wanting to make an impact on the upcoming freshman class? Come to a RRO Crew Information Session! The sessions for the fall are:
Monday, November 13th @ 3:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Monday, November 13th @ 5:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Tuesday, November 14th @ 12:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Wednesday, November 15th @ 2:00 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
Thursday, November 16th @ 3:30 pm (SUB Traditions Room)
For more information on the application process, please check out our website!
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/redraiderorientation/