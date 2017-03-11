Chancellor's Award of Excellence

Lance Brooks Operations

Lonnie Evans Operations

Laura Hayes Institutional Advancement

Kathryn Suchy Rawls College of Business



President's Award of Excellence

Rachel Massey International Affairs

Ben Montecillo Financial Aid

Stacy Poteet Honors College



Matador Award

Rozalind Alston University Student Housing

Sarah Cuevas University Advising

Michael Duda Operations

Kelsie Jackson Office of the Vice President for Research

Priyanka Taluchuri Technology Support

Jarrod Trevathan United Supermarkets Arena



Masked Rider Award

Blayne Beal College of Arts and Sciences

Dale Bennett Operations

Wayne Lucas Operations

Laura Sanders Rawls College of Business

Sterling Trevey Museum



Guns Up Award (Team Award)

Animal and Food Sciences

Tate Corliss

Adrian Rodriguez

Ben Weatherly



Athletics

Ralph Bauer

Don Buck

Allysan Hernandez

Sandy Collins

Wayne Gehegan

Jeff Jones

Steve Maines

Terry Neal

James Pacheco

Michael Ryan





