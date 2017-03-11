|
Chancellor's Award of Excellence
Lance Brooks Operations
Lonnie Evans Operations
Laura Hayes Institutional Advancement
Kathryn Suchy Rawls College of Business
President's Award of Excellence
Rachel Massey International Affairs
Ben Montecillo Financial Aid
Stacy Poteet Honors College
Matador Award
Rozalind Alston University Student Housing
Sarah Cuevas University Advising
Michael Duda Operations
Kelsie Jackson Office of the Vice President for Research
Priyanka Taluchuri Technology Support
Jarrod Trevathan United Supermarkets Arena
Masked Rider Award
Blayne Beal College of Arts and Sciences
Dale Bennett Operations
Wayne Lucas Operations
Laura Sanders Rawls College of Business
Sterling Trevey Museum
Guns Up Award (Team Award)
Animal and Food Sciences
Tate Corliss
Adrian Rodriguez
Ben Weatherly
Athletics
Ralph Bauer
Don Buck
Allysan Hernandez
Sandy Collins
Wayne Gehegan
Jeff Jones
Steve Maines
Terry Neal
James Pacheco
Michael Ryan
|Posted:
11/3/2017
Originator:
Stephanie West
Email:
stephanie.west@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Resources
Categories