Congratulations to the 2017 Distinguished Staff Award Recipients
Chancellor's Award of Excellence
Lance Brooks                     Operations
Lonnie Evans                      Operations
Laura Hayes                       Institutional Advancement
Kathryn Suchy                    Rawls College of Business

President's Award of Excellence
Rachel Massey                   International Affairs
Ben Montecillo                     Financial Aid
Stacy Poteet                        Honors College

Matador Award
Rozalind Alston                   University Student Housing
Sarah Cuevas                     University Advising
Michael Duda                       Operations
Kelsie Jackson                    Office of the Vice President for Research
Priyanka Taluchuri               Technology Support
Jarrod Trevathan                 United Supermarkets Arena

Masked Rider Award
Blayne Beal                          College of Arts and Sciences
Dale Bennett                         Operations
Wayne Lucas                       Operations
Laura Sanders                     Rawls College of Business
Sterling Trevey                     Museum

Guns Up Award (Team Award)
Animal and Food Sciences
Tate Corliss                        
Adrian Rodriguez               
Ben Weatherly     
               
Athletics
Ralph Bauer                         
Don Buck                             
Allysan Hernandez              
Sandy Collins                       
Wayne Gehegan                  
Jeff Jones                            
Steve Maines                      
Terry Neal                           
James Pacheco                 
Michael Ryan                      


11/3/2017

Stephanie West

stephanie.west@ttu.edu

Human Resources


