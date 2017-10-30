The Texas Tech University School of Music will host world-class trumpeter, composer, and educator Allen Vizzutti for a three-day residency from Sunday (Nov. 5) to Tuesday (Nov. 7). Throughout his visit, Vizzutti will be working with students in the School of Music’s Brass, Jazz, and Composition areas, and will additionally be the featured soloist in a jazz concert on Monday (Nov. 6).

Vizzutti has visited over 60 countries and every state in the union to perform with a rainbow of artists and ensembles as both a classical and jazz artist. He has appeared as guest soloist with symphony orchestras, in recital, on television, and in jazz venues around the world. Allen’s soaring trumpet sound can be heard on over 150 movie and game soundtracks including “Star Trek,” “Back to the Future,” “Halo,” and “Medal of Honor.” Allen’s love of expression through composition has led to premier performances by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Budapest Radio Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic of London, the Nuremberg Symphony, the Minnesota Orchestra, the Summit Brass, and the United States Navy and Air Force Bands. He is a strong proponent of music education and his “Allen Vizzutti Trumpet Method” has become a standard treatise used worldwide.

On Sunday (Nov. 5) Vizzutti will host a full-length masterclass for Texas Tech trumpet students at 7:30 p.m. in Hemmle Recital Hall. The class will be free and open to the public.

Vizzutti will offer lessons and clinics to small groups on a drop-in basis during the morning and afternoon of Monday (Nov. 6) before the Jazz Ensemble I and Jazz Combo I performance that evening. He will be the featured soloist with those two groups for recognizable big band charts like Dizzy Gillespie’s “A Night in Tunisia” and “I’ll Remember April” by Gene de Paul. The jazz concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Hemmle Recital Hall, director of jazz studies Stephen Jones will lead the ensembles, and the performance is free and open to the public.

On Tuesday (Nov. 7) Vizzutti will spend the morning running a clinic for the Jazz ensembles before leading a masterclass for the School of Music’s Brass Area at 5:00 p.m. in Hemmle Recital Hall. This masterclass will feature instrumentalists from each brass studio, including the Graduate Brass Quintet, and the class will be free and open to the public.

Allen Vizzutti is a Yamaha Performing Artist. For more information, please visit Vizzutti’s website at www.vizzutti.com.