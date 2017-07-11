We will be hosting an informational meeting to talk about travel plans, scholarships, credits, and curriculum for the Study Abroad in Ghana program for next summer. The meeting will be in Holden Hall, Room 40 at 4:30-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7. This is a 6-credit program for Summer II 2018 session based in Cape Coast, Ghana, that costs $3,750 plus airfare. Students will travel to historical sites in Ghana, and take classes on the history of Africa and the effects of the slave trade. Several Ghanaian university students will also participate in the program. Students will take two 3-credit upper division courses in History or Education: HIST 3397: Study Abroad in Africa, HIST 4386: Slavery in Africa, or EDUC 4399: Independent Study. Graduate credit can also be arranged. Students will visit Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, Kumasi and the Museum of the Asante Kingdom, as Kakum National Park. For more information, contact Dr. Paul Bjerk in History (paul.bjerk@ttu.edu), or Dr. Comfort Pratt in Education (c.pratt@ttu.edu). The program will take place from July 10 to August 6, during Summer II, 2018. Required orientation meetings will start soon, so sign up immediately. Posted:

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 11/7/2017



Holden Hall, Room 40



