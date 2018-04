Join us for the Intramural Disc Golf Tournament on Sunday's in April (4/8, 4/15, 4/22, and 4/29). Meet at the Urbanovsky Park Pavilion, near tee box #2 at 6pm to enter (weather permitting).





For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office at 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203 during business hours.