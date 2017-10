ART 4328: Advanced printmaking is a class that encourages personal exploration in art. Watch the short video about what you can create and consider this class if you are an art major, need a VPA credit or just a great elective. Fashion and Interior Design definitely check this out.

https://vimeo.com/239846564 Posted:

10/29/2017



Originator:

Stacy Elko



Email:

s.elko@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 11/1/2017



Location:

ART BUILDING SPRING SEMESTER



