TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Día de los Muertos Procesión & Art Exhibit

Procession Schedule:

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Office of International Affairs (International Cultural Center) - 601 Indiana Avenue

· Artwork with Día theme by nine local artists and the Hutchinson Middle School students.

· Ofrenda photos from Houston’s MECA (Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts)

· Mariachi Music by Mariachi Los Matadores in the Hall of Nations

· Activities: flores de papel, face painting, and sugar skull decorating

· Strolling Catrinas and drummers from the TTU School of Music



6:30 – 7:30 p.m. TTU School of Art – 18th & Flint Avenue

· Landmark Arts will present a “traditional” Day of the Dead Ofrenda in the South Gallery in memory of all of those who died due to the effects of Climate Change.

· Landmark & Studio Galleries will present Current Reflection on the Natural and Manmade, an exhibition of contemporary craft by thirty-two artists from around the US, curated by Gail M. Brown.



7:30 – 8:30 p.m. LHUCA – Avenue J and Mac Davis Lane

· Artwork by Irons Middle School in the Minnie Quickenstedt Underwood Graffiti Building

· Artwork by Lubbock High School, Hutchinson Middle School, and Evans Middle School in the Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery.

· First Friday Art Trail exhibitions and activities on LHUCA campus.



6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Buddy Holly Center – 1801 Crickets Avenue

· On display in the Fine Arts Gallery: Celebracion, an annual invitational exhibition of artwork that explores the history of Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

· From 6:30 – 9:30, Group Vesso will provide entertainment in the Meadows Courtyard.

· Traditional refreshments will be offered.



For more information, call 806-742-3667.

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

Posted:
11/1/2017

Originator:
Javier Lopez

Email:
javi.lopez@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 11/3/2017

Location:
Office of International Affairs at 601 Indiana Avenue

Categories