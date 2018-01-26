TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Take the Universum Career Assessment & Be Entered for a Chance at a Prize!

Hello Undergraduate Student,

You have been nominated to participate in the Universum Career Assessment. This invitation-only study is the largest career tool in the world, used by over one million students annually.

Why take the Universum Career Assessment?

· Discover your career type

· Find out how you compare to other students

· Generate a list of employers that match you best 

· Be entered for a chance at a prize! 


You can participate here

Brought to you by the University Career Center in partnership with Universum

