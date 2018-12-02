Hello Undergraduate Student,
You have been nominated to participate in the Universum Career Assessment. This invitation-only study is the largest career tool in the world, used by over one million students annually.
Why take the Universum Career Assessment?
· Discover your career type
· Find out how you compare to other students
· Generate a list of employers that match you best
· Be entered for a chance at a prize!
You can participate here
Brought to you by the University Career Center in partnership with Universum