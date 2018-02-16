TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Top Employers Want to Hear From You-- Last Chance to Take the Survey!

Undergraduate Students,

Is becoming a more self-aware professional one of your goals? Or is finding a new job or internship? If so, Universum can help.  Take this survey and receive a report!

The Universum Career Assessment is the world's largest career tool connecting talented students like YOU with top employers. Upon completion of the test you will:

  1. Discover your career personality type
  2. Be able to benchmark yourself against your peers
  3. Receive a list of 10 employers that are a culture fit for you

 Click on the below link to take the survey which ends Monday, February 19th!

https://careertest.universumglobal.com/s/18texastech

Brought to you by the University Career Center in partnership with Universum

 
Posted:
2/16/2018

Originator:
Nicole Noble

Email:
nicole.noble@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


