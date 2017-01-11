Come by English 201 on Wednesday, November 1st at 12:30 for the last installment of the LSJE Lunchtime Speakers Series for fall semester.

This time we'll feature Dr.Roger McNamara on "Humanism and the Sublime in China Mieville's

and

graduate student MaryAnne Widerburg speaking on "Whose fundamentalism? Literary Imaginings of the 'terrorist' after 9/11."