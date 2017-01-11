TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Literature, Social Justice, and Environment Lunchtime Speaker Series
Come by English 201 on Wednesday, November 1st at 12:30 for the last installment of the LSJE Lunchtime Speakers Series for fall semester.  This time we'll feature Dr.Roger McNamara on "Humanism and the Sublime in China Mieville's The Scar and Embassytown"  graduate student MaryAnne Widerburg speaking on "Whose fundamentalism?  Literary Imaginings of the 'terrorist' after 9/11." 
Posted:
11/1/2017

Originator:
Bernadette Russo

Email:
bernadette.v.russo@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2017

Location:
English Building Room 201

Categories