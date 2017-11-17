TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Grammy winning band The SteelDrivers Perform November 17!
Only Nashville could give birth to a band like The SteelDrivers: a talented group of seasoned musicians - each distinguished in his or her own right. The group's bluegrass roots combine with country and soul inflences to create a refreshing, decidedly contemporary sound. This is new music with the old feeling. The SteelDrivers fan Vince Gill describes the band's fusion as simply "an incredible combination." Pop singer Adele exclaims, "They're a blues, country, bluegrass, swagger band and they are brilliant."

The innovative, soulful bluegrass band The SteelDrivers - Tammy Rogers, Mike Fleming, Brent Truitt, and Richard Bailey released their fourth Rounder Records release The Muscle Shoals Recordings in 2015. The album reached #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart and received a GRAMMY award in 2016 for Best Bluegrass Album. Earlier this year, The SteelDrivers re-released their 2008 self-titled debut album on vinyl.

For more information on The SteelDrivers, visit www.thesteeldrivers.com 
11/6/2017

Jo Moore

jo.moore@ttu.edu

President's Office

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/17/2017

TTU Allen Theatre in the Student Union Building

