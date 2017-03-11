Although the transverse flute and the recorder coexisted in music history, they were rarely cast together by major composers in the same composition. Visiting flute professor Susanna Self and nationally recognized recorder artist Dr. Christopher Koch are proud to present Telemann’s Concerto for Flute and Recorder and Quantz’s Trio Sonata, which are two of the only canonically recognized works for these instruments in combination.

These woodwind features will be complemented by a performance of one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s time-honored Suites for Solo Cello from the recently published edition of the six Suites by TTU cello professor Jeffrey Lastrapes.

The Telemann Concerto will additionally feature a TTU faculty quartet comprised of Lastrapes, violinists Annie Chalex Boyle and Clara Zahler, and violist Kimberly Sparr. From unaccompanied cello to dancing wind virtuosity to inspired continuo playing from collaborative keyboardist Becca Zeisler, this program aspires to provide a fresh listening experience for these older works.