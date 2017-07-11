TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Students Needed for Dating Survey
We are looking college students enrolled at Texas Tech University to participate in a recent study analyzing the dating behaviors among college students. The study will entail filling out an online survey questionnaire that will take approximately 15-20 minutes to complete.

If you wish to participate in this research study, please go to the following website to complete the questionnaire: www.surveymonkey.com/r/DatingSurvey_2 

Your recorded responses will remain anonymous. No personal identity information will be asked.

If you have any questions regarding this study, please feel free to contact Dr. Martha Smithey at m.smithey@ttu.edu or Lillian Peña at lillian.pena@ttu.edu. Or you can email your questions to the Human Research Protection Program at hrpp@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. 

IRB2017-466 
Posted:
11/7/2017

Originator:
Lillian Pena

Email:
lillian.pena@ttu.edu

Department:
Athletic Director


Categories