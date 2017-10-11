On Friday Nov. 10th, Army and Air Force ROTC programs will be holding a Joint ceremony observing Veteran's Day at Memorial Circle. A Joint Color Guard will will retire the colors for the evening, along with a bugler, guest speaker 5th District Council Woman Karen Gibson, and a wreath laying ceremony to honor the Caballero gold star family. Guest's should arrive by 4:45 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 5:00 PM.