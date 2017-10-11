TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Joint ROTC Veteran's Day Ceremony
On Friday Nov. 10th, Army and Air Force ROTC programs will be holding a Joint ceremony observing Veteran's Day at Memorial Circle.  A Joint Color Guard will will retire the colors for the evening, along with a bugler, guest speaker 5th District Council Woman Karen Gibson, and a wreath laying ceremony to honor the Caballero gold star family.  Guest's should arrive by 4:45 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 5:00 PM. 
Posted:
11/3/2017

Originator:
Douglas Francis

Email:
douglas.francis@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 11/10/2017

Location:
Memorial Circle

