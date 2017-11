Graduate students doing scholarship in the Arts and Humanities are invited to submit a 250-300 word abstract for papers showcasing current work. The deadline for abstracts is this Friday, 3 November. Disciplines include:



• Communication Studies

• Economics

• English

• Foreign Language

• Geography

• History

• Linguistics

• Mass Communications

• Organization Theory

• Philosophy

• Political Science

• Visual & Performing Arts



For more information, please visit: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/gradschool/current/Arts-Humanities-Conference.php