If you have ever wanted to sing the much-loved Choruses from the Christmas portion of Handel's Oratorio, Messiah, you have that chance with full orchestra Friday, December 8!

The Lubbock Chorale will present the Christmas portion of Messiah accompanied with professional orchestra in their December performance, "Messiah Singalong" in Hemmle Recital Hall. The concert features an audience Messiah sing-a-long, where the audience is invited to sing all of Part I choruses of this beloved oratorio. The audience will also be able to join the Chorale in singing the "Hallelujah Chorus"! The Chorale will perform carols prior to the singalong portion of the evening.

Music scores will be provided at the door. Pricing is for adult, senior, and student tickets and are on sale now at Select-a-Seat (806) 770-2000. There is one performance, December 8, 7:30 PM in Hemmle Recital Hall, TTU campus. Come sing with us!

The Lubbock Chorale - creating choral excellence on the Texas High Plains

For more information, visit The Lubbock Chorale's website, www.lubbockchorale.org,

or call 806.778.4980

