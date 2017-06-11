Learn more about how to create a story map and submit to our TTU Story Map competition !

YOU MUST RSVP for one of two dates using the links below. Seating is limited, so register now.

HELP HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATIONS BY CREATING NEW SPATIAL DATA!

SHARE VISUAL NARRATIVES ABOUT DEVELOPMENT AND AID WORK AROUND THE WORLD!

GRAB YOUR FRIENDS TO FORM A TEAM. OR COME TO THE WORKSHOP TO FIND PARTNERS.

CREATE CROWDSOURCED GEOGRAPHIC DATA FROM IMAGERY WE PROVIDE TO BE USED BY REAL PRACTITIONERS ON THE GROUND.

THEN LEARN HOW TO USE AN APP TO HELP TELL OTHERS HOW YOUNG PEOPLE AROUND THE GLOBE ARE MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE TOGETHER.

GET FREE TRAINING! YOU DON’T NEED TO BE AN EXPERT

For anyone who already has a team put together, please plan on attending together so you can try out some ideas at the workshop.

Please pick only one date !

Story Map Workshop #1 : Tuesday, November 7, 4:00 – 5:30 PM in Holden Hall room 221. RSVP here (required): http://evite.me/648pA9gatR

Story Map Workshop #2 : Wednesday, November 8, 6:00 – 7:30? PM in Holden Hall room 221 RSVP here (required): http://evite.me/jsGBbk4FsZ

This competition is organized by the TTU Center for Geospatial Technology in collaboration with the campus chapter of YouthMappers at Texas Tech, made possible by an internal grant from the Center for Global Communication under the Texas Tech Quality Enhancement Program.