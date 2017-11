On Monday, 11/06: Wreck Hunger Bank Open House, 11/07: South Plains Food Bank Tour, 11/08: Hunger Banquet, 11/09: Food Dessert Trivia and 11/10: "Food for All", Documentary Screening.



If you have any quesitons, please reach out to Paige Muehlenkamp at paige.muehlenkamp@ttu.edu or Katelyn Wilson at katelyn.e.wilson@ttu.edu Join University Student Housing and the Wreck Hunger Food Pantry for Wreck Hunger Week, from November 6th to November 10th.On Monday, 11/06: Wreck Hunger Bank Open House, 11/07: South Plains Food Bank Tour, 11/08: Hunger Banquet, 11/09: Food Dessert Trivia and 11/10: "Food for All", Documentary Screening.If you have any quesitons, please reach out to Paige Muehlenkamp at paige.muehlenkamp@ttu.edu or Katelyn Wilson at katelyn.e.wilson@ttu.edu

Posted:

11/3/2017



Originator:

Annette Sawadogo



Email:

annette.sawadogo@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





