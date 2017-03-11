Students can stop by and get advised from the colleges listed below.

Agriculture Science

Arts & Sciences

Education

Media & Communication

University Advising



Students are also able to take care of any holds on their account. Offices in attendance are...

Student Business Services

Financial Aid

Housing

TSI



*Advising holds must be cleared prior to attending

Posted:

11/1/2017



Originator:

Adrienne Holloway-Carnes



Email:

adrienne.carnes@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 11/3/2017



Location:

SUB Courtyard



