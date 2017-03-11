Texas Tech University Office of LGBTQIA and Women’s & Gender Studies proudly presents a film series, Queer Reels, Real Topics for the fall and spring semesters. Serving as an extension of the classroom, this film series merges education with entertainment about the LGBT+ community.

Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible, visible, and educating others about the stories and histories of people. Recognizing the diversity of identities and perspectives within the LGBT+ community, the films chosen for this year's series include identity, community, prejudice, normalcy, etc.

During the fall Semester, five films will be shown on the Texas Tech University campus in the Student Union Building. All films are FREE, and open to all students and the community. Each film will be accompanied by reviewed film notes and followed by a commentary and analysis discussion.

On November 14, the fourth film in the series, Boy Meets Girl (2014) will be shown in the SUB Lubbock RM, at 7:00 p.m. Eric Schaeffer's new film, is a poignant, sexy, romantic coming of age comedy about three twenty year-olds living in Kentucky. Robby (Michael Welch, Twilight) and his best friend since childhood, Ricky (Michelle Hendley), a gorgeous transgender girl, have never dated. Lamenting the lack of eligible bachelors, Ricky considers dating a girl. In walks Francesca (Alex Turshen), a beautiful young debutante waiting for her Marine fiancé to return from the war. Ricky and Francesca strike up a friendship, and maybe a little more, which forces Robby to face his true feelings for Ricky. This is a sex/human positive modern fable and identification with its story crosses all gender and sexual orientation lines.

The lineup continues as follows;

November 30, 6:30 p.m. in the SUB Escondido Theatre, The Last One: Unfolding the AIDS Memorial Quilt (2014)

For more information and to check out the spring lineup, visit the Office of LGBTQIA web site at; lgbtqia.ttu.edu

CONTACT: Jody Randall, Director, Office of LGBTQIA or Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor, Women's & Gender Studies