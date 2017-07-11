TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Registration Fair Spring & Summer 2018
Students can stop by and get advised from the colleges listed below.
Agriculture Science
Arts & Sciences
Education
Media & Communication
University Advising

Students are also able to take care of any holds on their account.  Offices in attendance are....
Student Business Services
Financial Aid
Housing
TSI

*Advising holds must be cleared prior to attending
Posted:
11/6/2017

Originator:
Adrienne Holloway-Carnes

Email:
adrienne.carnes@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 11/7/2017

Location:
SUB Courtyard

Categories