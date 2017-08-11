"It's On Us". The campaign seeks to engage college students and all members of campus communities in preventing sexual assault in the first place. Through this campaign, we are also reminded to step up when we hear comments and see signs that perpetuate rape culture. Rape culture exists when rape is pervasive and normalized due to societal attitudes about gender and sexuality.



“It’s On Us” aims to fundamentally shift the way we think about sexual assault, by inspiring everyone to see it as their responsibility to do something, big or small, to prevent it. The campaign reflects the belief that sexual assault isn’t just an issue involving a crime committed by a perpetrator against a victim, but one in which the rest of us also have a role to play.



We are committed to creating an environment - be it a dorm room, a party, a bar or club, or the greater college campus - where sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported. This effort will support student-led efforts already underway across the country, and will focus particularly on motivating college men to get involved.



What are the statistics?



• 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men are sexually assaulted in college

• 40% of survivors fear reprisal by their attacker

• Only 2% of incapacitated rape survivors report assault

• Only 13% of rape survivors report assault

• 8 in 10 victims knew their attacker (friend, significant other, etc.)

• It is estimated that between 2%-7% of sexual assault reports are false



What can you do?

Take the pledge today. Go to itsonus.org now and make a personal commitment to help keep women and men safe from sexual assault. Join the many advocates to stand up, step in and be part of the solution.

Educate others about rape culture:

25 Everyday Examples of Rape Culture

Rape Culture is Real

